Industrial Designer Jexter Lim’s Adaptive Tableware for Visually Impaired People

Singapore-based industrial designer Jexter Lim worked with visually impaired people on the development of Eatsy, his collection of adaptive tableware that streamlines eating and serving actions like scooping, aligning, pouring and transferring. The set consists of a plate, bowl, cup, and utensils—each of which incorporates subtle details that act as sensory cues and can be used by left- or right-handed people. In addition to making the process of dining and drinking easier, Lim’s thoughtful collection also avoids stigmatization. Read more, and see the collection at work, at Core77.

