Suspended 574 feet above Portugal’s Paiva River, the 516 Arouca pedestrian suspension bridge stretches nearly 1,700 feet and sets a new record for length in the category. Built by Conduril and designed by Studio Itecons, the steel and concrete construction connects parts of the UNESCO-recognized Arouca Geopark (a popular outdoor location known for its greenery) gorges and an enchanted length of wooden walkway. Read more and see some dizzying photos at Colossal.

Image courtesy of Ponte 516 Arouca