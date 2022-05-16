Record-Breaking Suspension Footbridge Opens in the Czech Republic

Connecting one mountain to another, 95 meters above the valley floor, the world’s longest suspension footbridge—measuring 721 meters or 2,365 feet—has opened in the Czech Republic. Located in the Dolní Morava resort (about 123 miles east of Prague), the bridge—named Sky Bridge 721—took two years to construct and is now open to visitors seeking thrills and stunning views of the Jeseníky mountains. The attraction will welcome people of all ages but at just over a meter wide, it’s unfortunately not accessible to strollers or wheelchairs. Find out more at CNN.

Image courtesy of Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images