Traffic Lights for the Future

Moscow-based design firm Art. Lebedev Studio has proposed a traffic light alternative to the classic unit that’s been more or less unmodified (from a design point of view) since one debuted in Cleveland in 1914. Rather than stack the three colors (which is actually a means to help colorblind drivers), the studio’s dazzling design features one LCD panel that shifts colors continuously, but uses clear icons to support the directions—as well as a countdown clock. The benefit here is the opportunity to offer more complex instructions and cues (without adding extra physical modules) if need be. Two Russian cities have already agreed to test it in a limited capacity. Read more about the concept at Fast Company.

Image courtesy of Art. Lebedev Studio