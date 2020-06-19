Ghetto Gastro’s “Juneteenth Cook-In” Celebrates Black Food Culture

Scroll down to see more content

Celebrating Black culture this Juneteenth, Ghetto Gastro will host an Instagram Live “Cook-In” featuring Kelis, HealHaus co-founder Elisa Shankle, chef Nyesha Arrington and Black Thought. At 2PM EST, the interactive, virtual cooking experience will include recipes, tips and conversation around Black joy and food culture—which is inherently linked to the foundation of American cuisine.