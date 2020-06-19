Ghetto Gastro’s “Juneteenth Cook-In” Celebrates Black Food Culture

Celebrating Black culture this Juneteenth, Ghetto Gastro will host an Instagram Live “Cook-In” featuring Kelis, HealHaus co-founder Elisa Shankle, chef Nyesha Arrington and Black Thought. At 2PM EST, the interactive, virtual cooking experience will include recipes, tips and conversation around Black joy and food culture—which is inherently linked to the foundation of American cuisine.
“Our friend Fadia and the team at IG hit us, and we thought of our community that represents knowledge, joy, action and nourishment,” Jon Gray—Ghetto Gastro co-founder—tells us about organizing the event. “The vibe is radical liberation and jubilation and that’s what we try to convey in all aspects of our practice.”
Ghetto Gastro also just released a special Red Espelette custom spice blend, collaborated with Kezia Harrell and New Studio on two shirts, and re-released their “Food is a Weapon” design, with a percentage of all proceeds going to food waste organization Rethink NYC.
Image courtesy of Ghetto Gastro