Mushrooms: Tantalizing, Transformative Fruiting Fungi

Inspired by her experimentations with Smallhold’s at-home mushroom grow kits, The New York Times writer Zoë Schlanger explores the comfort and delight millions have derived from the simple act of watching mushrooms emerge from waste. (Smallhold’s magic comes from the mycelium of wood-eating fungus buried in bricks of sawdust.) Schlanger offers instructions on caring for your countertop collection, expert insight into the mushroom economy and reportage that strives to summarize the mushroom’s expansive role in the natural world—from being the communicative thread between two trees and breaking down environmental waste to lending sweetness to a tomato and treating memory loss in mice. Read more of this ode at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of Chris Maggio for The New York Times