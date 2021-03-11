Single Malt Scotch Whisky’s Artistic Immersion

Truly extraordinary liquids require nothing more than a glass. This does not pertain solely to single malt scotch, but all the beverages we imbibe and enjoy. That said, accoutrements do help consumers understand the ethos of a brand—and a handful of recent high-profile artistic collaborations underscore the value of the liquids they accent. The three partnerships we highlight below are in support of aspirational tipples with prices starting in the thousands. But whether it’s a hand-carved golden inlay, filmic metamorphosis or layered pop-art collages, the works inspire alongside prestigious whiskies.

The Macallan Partners with Artist Sir Peter Blake

For their 360-degree The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Virtual Art Exhibit, the acclaimed Speyside single malt brand partnered with the celebrated British pop artist Sir Peter Blake. Within the exhibit, the artist guides visitors through his signature collage style and speaks of the 13 one-of-a-kind bottles of 1967 whisky he crafted labels for. Each hand-blown glass bottle features its own original collage artwork and is signed by the artist. Though the 13th bottle will be retained in The Macallan archive, one will be auctioned by Sotheby’s on 13 March, with all proceeds benefitting the Solomon R Guggenheim Museum’s diversity, access and inclusion initiatives. 322 bottles of the liquid will be released to the public, featuring a duplicate label of Blake’s artwork.

Bowmore Partners with Filmmaker Thomas Vanz

To introduce the first whiskies from their new Timeless Series—a 27-year-old tipple with notes of chestnut and honey, and an astonishing 31-year-old, sweet-floral liquid exclusive to global travel retail, Islay single malt Bowmore tapped French filmmaker and artist Thomas Vanz for the Bowmore Experience. One mesmerizing, majestic film explores the cosmos and the natural world through undulating forms. They’re symbolic, of course, but Vanz’s visual poetry surmounts brand messaging.

The Glenrothes with Hamilton & Inches

Atop the exquisite hand-blown decanter housing the 50th and final bottle of The Glenrothes‘ 50-Year-Old (the oldest, rarest liquid to be released by the Speyside single malt house, distilled back in 1968) rests an artistic embellishment from gold extracted from Scotland’s only gold mine. It was crafted by the Edinburgh jewelry house Hamilton & Inches to superb effect. This bottle was auctioned by Bonham’s, with all proceeds going to the charity of the final bidder’s choice.

Hero image courtesy of Bowmore/Beam Suntory