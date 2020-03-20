Sourced Craft Cocktails’ Home Deliveries Benefit the Bartender Community Twofold

In NYC, Dallas, Austin and San Francisco, Sourced Craft Cocktails aims to aid the bartending community twofold. First, it safely puts local bartenders back to work in the comfort of their own home (at $15 an hour), preparing a select menu of mixed drinks with locally sourced spirits and fresh fruit. Second, a portion of the proceeds go to the USBG Bartender Relief Fund. 750ml bottled cocktails can be ordered from the Sourced Craft Cocktails site and they each yield 12 drinks. All orders placed by 3PM local time will be delivered same day. Read more at Sourced Craft Cocktails.

