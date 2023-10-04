Volcán de Mi Tierra’s Ultra-Premium Volcan X.A Becomes Formula 1’s Official Tequila for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

An additive-free, ultra-premium blend of añejo, extra-añejo and reposado tequilas, Volcan X.A—from Volcán de Mi Tierra—will be the official tequila partner of Formula 1’s forthcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023. With ever-increasing US interest in the sport (thanks, in part, to the Netflix show Formula 1: Drive to Survive) coupled with the grandiose spectacle of each event, along with exponential tequila market growth, it’s a fitting partnership for all parties involved. To commemorate the occasion, Volcan X.A will release a limited edition bottle inspired by the elegance and thrills of F1 racing, with more details to be announced shortly. Read more at Forbes.

