Haven’s First Comprehensive Collection of Ready-to-Wear Items

Once a purveyor of some of our favorite premium, design-savvy, niche brands, Haven introduced its first eponymous pieces last year. Now the retailer has expanded with a comprehensive collection that clearly conveys the brand’s specific point of view on style influenced by the functional needs of a harsh city environment. To fulfill founders Daniel and Arthur Chmielewski’s vision they’ve brought on an in-house head of design, Tung Vo—formerly of Wings + Horns, Arc’teryx and more.

The brand has always upheld an impressive standard of quality for all of their editorial shoots. As such, transitioning from buying and selling pieces from other brands to designing and stocking their own was relatively easy—at least from an e-commerce standpoint. For any loyal shoppers, these new designs aren’t a stark deviation from what’s already available. Rather, they’re a refined distillation of years of observation, flexing their discerning taste, and natural ability to actively hone an editorial voice.

The pieces within their FW19 collection range from mountain-ready (at least aesthetically) to stylishly dusty and utilitarian. They balance references from workwear, military-issued apparel, and high-performance gear, all while executing each design with seriousness and an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. Some garments are made in Canada, while others are crafted in Japan, and most employ hardwearing materials—from Primaloft ripstop nylon and Cordura to Polartec fleece and GoreTex. It’s important to note that this isn’t a fashion collection that will go away next season, it’s a foundation that will evolve through refinement and updates to colors and materials because the styles are timeless.

Within each of the assembled outfits lies a rugged element, courtesy of a sensible arrangement of all-weather pieces. But, as Haven has and always will be a city-oriented brand, these pieces are best to put to use on sidewalks rather than ski slopes. But that’s not to underestimate the conditions of the pair of cities they call home: Toronto and Vancouver are undeniably cold, and often wet. In part, thanks to Haven (which has been open since 2006), these cities are also stylish. Now, shoppers all over have access to the very same pieces Haven employees have been wear-testing for the better part of the past two years.

