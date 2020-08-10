Interview: Schitt’s Creek Co-Creator + Star Dan Levy Relaunches D.L. Eyewear

Two years before Dan Levy won the hearts of viewers with the role of David Rose on Pop TV‘s 17-time Emmy-nominated Schitt’s Creek (which he co-created), the multi-hyphenated talent launched D.L. Eyewear to introduce accessibly priced, exciting-to-look-at frames for all genders. Levy had placed the brand on the back burner to focus on writing but revived it over the weekend with a dynamic collection of optical spectacles and sunglasses. Through the label, Levy—who has worn glasses since age eight—eschews seasonality, releasing collections when they’re ready. The first line-up from the relaunch sold out in less than five hours. It’s not just Levy’s star power that propelled interest; it’s the fact that these frames have plenty of personality and come with a message of love literally inscribed on the frames.

“I look all over,” Levy tells us of his design process. “I’ve drawn a lot of inspiration from old Hollywood photographs. Ultimately, I wanted the collection to feel timeless while still having an edge. So we tried to keep the shapes themselves as classic as possible and then used the acetates to bring them to life in new and exciting ways. Whether it was matte-ifying a classic tort or selecting an unexpected color, I really tried to ensure that purchasing a pair of my frames would be a lifelong investment.”

Levy—who intends to avoid trends in eyewear—says he is “designing for anyone who wants to have fun with their glasses while also taking into consideration versatility and wearability.” He understands that glasses are an investment and eyewear that doesn’t support a wearer won’t get worn.

As for why he chose to launch a glasses brand in the first place, Levy tells us, “I’ve always worn glasses and really felt that I had something to say in that space. After years of experimenting and collecting I have a very clear idea of what makes a great frame. Something that stands the test of time and, ultimately, feels comfortable to wear.”

He adds, “The right pair of glasses can do so much—everything from complementing bone structure to complementing personal style.” More so, the brand aspires to do even more: D.L. Eyewear works with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), which actually assists small businesses—in particular those owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community, people of color and women.

Images courtesy of D.L. Eyewear