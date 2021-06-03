Swimwear + Alcohol-Free Drinks

A cocktail by the pool might be a classic combination, but that doesn’t mean alcohol needs to be involved. There’s a plethora of premium booze-free beverages out there—and the list keeps growing. From beer to botanical-filled sodas, spirits crafted with adaptogens and more, drinks without alcohol have never been so adventurous. Here we have matched some of our favorite swimwear with alcohol-free tipples so you can enjoy summer days by the pool or beach without the hangover.

Pink Grade Swim Shorts

Designed in Stockholm, all Oas swim shorts ($90) are crafted from fast-drying polyester to ensure they can go from beach or pool to anywhere else quickly and comfortably. They feature two side pockets, a back pocket and a hidden, internal zip-pocket for valuables. With an elasticized, drawstring waistband, these shorts feature a mesh lining and are available in XS to XXL.

Riverine Spirit

Founded by master distiller Morgan Mclachlan, AMASS focuses on botanicals, be it in their spirits or body products. Their alcohol-free offering, Riverine Sprit ($35) contains 14 regional botanics including juniper, sumac, sorrel, mint and thyme. The light, citrus-forward, herbaceous drink—which is somewhat akin to gin—can be blended into cocktails, sipped neat or over ice with a little tonic.

Blossom Bikini

From UK-based Maiyo, a brand dedicated to luxurious swimwear made with more environmentally responsible materials and practices, the Blossom bikini (£135) has a decidedly sporty silhouette, but with a couple of delicate details. Available in white, green, black or deep red lurex (the latter two come with a rhinestone belt), there’s the option to be subtle or a little flashy. Each swimsuit is crafted by hand with 100% cotton yarn that provides a slightly raw texture. Fully lined, this bikini offers full coverage and high-waist bottoms, and a top that has removable padding.

Citrus & Blossoms Sparkling Water

A refreshing, healthier alternative to regular sodas, DRAM’s Citrus & Blossoms sparkling water ($22 for 12) is made without any sugar or preservatives—just purified carbonated water, lemon salt and the brand’s special mix of (mostly organic) bitters: non-GMO glycerin, grapefruit rind, lemon, lime, orange blossom and hibiscus. The resulting beverage is lightly fizzy, hydrating and just a little herbaceous.

Len Lye Edition Graphic Swim Shorts

From the Dries Van Noten and Len Lye collaboration collection, these nylon taffeta swim shorts ($315) sit at the perfect mid-thigh spot for both movement and coverage. The mid-rise elasticized waistband also features a drawstring for a more accurate fit. The blue and green plaid pattern fades with an ombre effect on the side, where white and yellow offer an extra pop of color.

Lightwave Canned Drink

One of Kin’s newer offerings, Lightwave combines unexpected ingredients (adaptogens, nootropics and botanicals) for a surprisingly smooth drink. Within the concoction ($27 for four), there’s apple juice, birch bark extract, allulose, lime juice, vanilla extract, American oak extract, smoked salt and more. The various ingredients work together to improve clarity and focus, as well as reduce stress.

Recycled One-Shoulder Swimsuit

Made from 79% certified recycled polyester, this one-shoulder swimsuit ($185) from Copenhagen-based brand Ganni features slightly high-cut legs, but full coverage at the back. Available in size zero to 12, its all-over floral print speaks to the season.

Rasāsvāda

Rasāsvāda concoctions ($72) are made from hand-gathered whole plants often used in ancient traditions and contemporary customs. These non-alcoholic botanical blends (“spirit restoratives” as the brand calls them) provide benefits that include aiding digestion, reducing stress and more. Available in three complex iterations—Rose Bergamot, Black Ginger and our favorite, the fresh and bitter Ruby Artemisia—these delightful drinks come in 375ml or 750ml bottles, and in cases of three or 12. Multi-packs of all three flavors are also available.

Floral Ripple Swim Trunks

Made from 100% post-consumer PET bottles, these swim shorts from Toronto-based brand Bather come in a plethora of colorways and patterns. The Floral Ripple iteration ($95) tweaks the traditional flower with pixelated blossoms in burgundy, olive green and pale pink. Fully lined, these shorts (in XS to XXL) are fast-drying, feature side pockets and an elasticized, drawstring waistband.

Le Spritz

Packed with citrus and floral flavors, Ghia’s canned iteration, Le Sprtiz ($18 for four) comprises the brand’s signature concoction (riesling white grape juice, yuzu and fig, along with extract of orange peel, elderflower, ginger, rosemary and lemon balm), but pre-mixed. The many fresh ingredients and lack of alcohol or sugar means the bottle should be consumed within three weeks of opening. Add a sprig of rosemary or lemon peel, serve over ice or sip straight from the can.

Zebra Print Swimsuit

From Italian swimwear brand Reina Olga, a classic style gets a revamp ($190) with super-low back, high-cut legs and a zebra print. The fully lined suit is crafted from a silky 86% polyamide and 14% elastane blend.

Endless Summer Energy

From Brooklyn-based Owney’s Rum, Rockaway (founded by Bridget C Firtle) is a line of plant-powered canned sodas that employ adaptogenic herbs, fruits and roots for health benefits and taste aplenty. There are four flavors available, but our pick is Endless Summer Energy ($33 for eight), which is packed with watermelon, guava, maca and ginseng for a refreshing boost.

Swim Shorts

CDLP’s swim shorts ($159) borrow a few details from traditional running shorts for a style that’s both sporty and sophisticated. The lustrous fabric is 100% econyl (a nylon crafted from ocean and landfill waste) that’s fast-drying and eye-catching. Featuring a low-rise drawstring and elastic waistband, these trunks feature a mesh lining and side pockets. Available in size XS to XXL, there are five elegant colors to choose from, including our pick: rust.

Curious Elixir No. 2

A zesty bottled mocktail, Curious Elixer No. 2 ($35 for four bottles, each containing two servings) boasts notes of ginger and pineapple balanced with the bitterness of the Mayan herb damiana. Aromatic and spicy, this sugar-free drink can be sipped from the bottle or served over ice.

Duo Edie Nile Bikini

UK-based Hunza G focuses on more sustainable fabrics, all of which have surprising and appealing textures—including ribbed and crinkled qualities. (The brand has a dedicated page for swatches of colorways and fabrics to help customers make their decision.) The Duo Edie Nile bikini (£145) features a bandeau top and high-waist, full-coverage bottoms, and comes in various colors—including the above metallic dusty pink/pistachio nile iteration.

Lavender Water

Osun’s sugar- and gluten-free beverages ($65 AUD for 12) can be sipped alone or added to spirits as a mixer. Beginning with spring water that’s been filtered through positively charged crystals, each drink is then infused and lightly carbonated. Various flavors are available, but the lavender promises to help relieve anxiety and stress as well reduce inflammation.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image courtesy of CDLP