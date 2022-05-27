TAG Heuer’s Special Edition Wristwatch for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Scroll down to see more content

Named after Formula 1‘s legendary Monaco Grand Prix and the principality where its hosted, TAG Heuer‘s Monaco automatic wristwatch set a new standard for racing chronographs when it was introduced in 1969. From its radical circle-in-square structure (defiant of chronograph design at the time) to its future-forward technical inclusions, the Monaco attracted watch aficionados and racing enthusiasts alike, and went on to amass world recognition. In the ’70s, the Swiss luxury watchmaker introduced an all-black model of the Monaco, nicknamed the “Dark Lord,” and it developed a devout following of its own. To celebrate this year’s 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, TAG Heuer is releasing a special edition Monaco that nods to the “Dark Lord” but pairs layers of texture with cutting-edge materials.

This special edition features the horological brand’s first-ever use of black DLC-coated Grade 2 titanium, which composes the 39mm case, as well as the crown, pushers, caseback and buckle. A gentle grain, owed to a sandblasting technique, offers all of these components texture. The black watch face itself incorporates three complementary finishes: a circular satin-brushed finish on the large central dial, an opaline finish on the two circular chronograph subdials and an asphalt-like rough grain, also created through sandblasting, outside the circle. Rose gold hour hands, minute hands and markers, as well as vibrant red seconds and chronograph hands, deliver elegant contrast.

The wristwatch draws energy from TAG Heuer’s in-house Heuer 02 automatic chronograph movement. Visible through an exposition caseback, the powerful, precise movement’s finishing—most notably the rose-gold-plated oscillating mass—is undeniably alluring and calls to mind the engineering correlation between motorsport and watchmaking.

Available today, 27 May, the special edition Monaco can be purchased on tagheuer.com or in select boutiques.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer