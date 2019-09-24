Vans + Ghostly’s Detail-Oriented Collaboration

Scroll down to see more content

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, CH favorite Ghostly adds Vans to its list of accomplished collaborators. Together, they’ve worked to outfit two silhouettes with the same energy and precise eye for detail that Ghostly brings to its countless creations—from cover art to package design to merchandise.

The two brands selected two classic styles—Sk8-Hi and Slip-On—for the collaboration. With the Sk8-Hi, Ghostly’s contributions include a black hue 3M reflective logos across the quarters and eye row. The addition gives the exterior a leather-like look but unhindered flexibility and breathability. It’s a sophisticated black-on-black with the exception of the famous Vans wave in white.

The Slip-On receives the same reflective treatment, but this time the sneaker is white-on-white—with the exception of black piping and a purple footbed (similar to that in the high-tops). While understated from afar, the details shine upon further inspection. In both styles, each brand is equally represented.

While pre-order for both styles has sold out on Ghostly, the sneakers will be available at Vans’ online store and at Blends, Feature, Bodega, Concepts, Extra Butter, Notre, Need Supply Co and Today Clothing on 1 October.

Images courtesy of Ghostly