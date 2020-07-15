A “Garbage Watch” Made From Electronic Waste

“Most of the 50 million tons of electronic waste that’s generated every year is treated like garbage even though it isn’t,” the team at outerwear and accessories company Vollebak writes in a post announcing their new “Garbage Watch,” made in collaboration with Wallpaper* magazine’s Re-Made project. The timepiece comprises parts of salvaged keyboards, microchips, TVs and more—reincarnated as watch components. With pop-art appeal, the “Garbage Watch” will surely change in style over the course of the next year as Vollebak leads this release from concept to production. A waitlist to reserve a watch is open now. Read more at Vollebak’s website.

