“A Refined Point of View” Honored by the Webby Awards

The Webby Awards have diligently documented excellence on the internet for two decades now, observing it expand and evolve. In their words, they’ve seen it grow “from a professional and academic tool to a ubiquitous communications platform to the universal medium for the most significant breakthroughs in consumer technology and culture at large.” COOL HUNTING won a Webby for our video series all the way back in 2007 and has been nominated and honored for several projects since. We’re very proud to announce we are again an honoree—this time for a branded content program we created to celebrate the redesigned Range Rover Evoque, entered in the Advertising, Media & PR – Branded Content category.

Culminating annually as a list of the “best of the internet,” the Webby Awards recognize achievements across the digital world. From awarding excellence in online presence and personality to championing cause-related campaigns and viral moments, the Webbys are broad and entered by many. From over 13,000 entries from 70+ countries, shortlists are formulated by a committee from The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

Users can peruse the listings for each category and vote on their favorite through a feature called People’s Voice. We’re thrilled to be included and wish to congratulate our fellow Honorees and those Nominees on their inclusion as well. Winners will be announced on 19 May.

Images courtesy of the Webby Awards