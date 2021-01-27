Apple Celebrates Black History Month With Maps + More

Apple’s Black Unity Collection of products and accessories painted in the Pan-African Flag’s colors caught headlines this week, but another set of initiatives will prove more impactful. During Black History Month, Apple will support several global organizations (including the Black Lives Matter Support Fund, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and the European Network Against Racism); host a Black-owned and -developed hub within the App Store; highlight Black artists, essayists and music industry executives through content on Apple Music; and point out Black-owned businesses in Maps through a partnership with business directory Okra. They will also focus on Black stories on Apple TV, Apple News, Apple Books and Apple Podcasts. All of this follows their launch of a $100 million racial equity initiative, the opening of a developer training center in Detroit and tech education classrooms on HBCU campuses. Read more at The Verge.

Image courtesy of Apple