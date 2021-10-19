Artist A G Cook Composed a Song From Apple Product Sounds

The snapping of AirPod cases, the resounding ring from a 1998 iMac, the scrolling sound from an iPod wheel and other beeps and clicks; these make up the instrumentals of artist and producer A G Cook’s latest song, “Start Up.” From a garage, Cook recorded and blended together various sounds from Apple products released over the last 45 years. As a result, he composed a nostalgic and relaxed song that is not only a feat of creativity, but also a testament to the recognizable iconography of Apple. Listen to the track, which kicked off Apple’s MacBook Pro Keynote, on YouTube.

Image courtesy of Apple/YouTube