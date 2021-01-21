Beeper Unifies 15 Chat Services Through One Inbox

If you’re plagued by reliance on numerous messenger apps—bouncing from WhatsApp to Facebook Messenger, iMessage, Telegram, Discord and more—Beeper is a new singular inbox solution developed by the founder of the wearable device Pebble. The smart inbox unifies 15 services—all of the aforementioned, along with Signal, Twitter, Slack, Hangouts, Instagram and others—in one app. It’s currently rolling out to a waitlist and it won’t be free, costing roughly $10 per month. Read more at Slash Gear.

Image courtesy of Beeper