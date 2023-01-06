CES 2023: Mastercard’s Accelerator For Musical Artists on web3

Scroll down to see more content

Debuting spring 2023—and announced at CES this week—the Mastercard Artist Accelerator will equip five emerging musical artists (whether they’re songwriters, producers or DJs) with mentorship, tools and technology to develop and even monetize their web3 presence. Utilizing the Polygon blockchain, Mastercard’s platform aims to inform the talent about establishing their virtual identity (including minting NFTs) as well as developing and engaging an online community. Later in 2023, the Mastercard Artist Accelerator will produce a live-streamed showcase for the artists.

web3 continues to offer opportunities to new creators, as well as exposure to broader audiences. With the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, however, fan communities also have access to resources if they acquire the limited edition Mastercard Music Pass NFT. It’s a key to unlocking the platform’s curriculum and more.

“web3 has the potential to empower a new type of artist that can grow a fanbase, make a living and introduce novel mediums for self-expression and connection on their own terms,” Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon Studios (the home of all things arts and gaming on the Polygon protocol), says in a statement about the partnership. “The Mastercard Artist Accelerator not only shows the power of brands embracing this new space, it provides tools that can educate consumers on how to participate. This is an important step forward in opening up the benefits of web3 to more people.”

To learn more and apply, sign up for updates at the Mastercard Artist Accelerator site.

Images courtesy of Mastercard