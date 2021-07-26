Cities Continue to Hire Chief Resilience Officers to Address Climate Change

Amidst the myriad extreme weather events globally, city and county governments in the US continue to hire Chief Resilience Officers in an effort to address the effects of climate change. Once grant-funded (through efforts like the 100 Resilience Cities initiative from The Rockefeller Foundation, which ran from 2013-2019), these roles are now full-time government positions that help cities and local leaders to prepare for and adapt to disasters and extreme weather. The role requires communication between infrastructural branches, including water and food supplies, as well as energy systems. Read more about the aspects of the role and the pioneers behind it at Smart Cities Dive.

Image courtesy of Pete Linforth from Pixabay