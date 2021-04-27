“Deep Time” Scientific Study Had Participants Live in a Sunless Cave for 40 Days

15 volunteers have emerged from a sunless cave in Southwest France, where they resided for 40 days without clocks or outside contact as part of a study on time. The experiment, referred to as “Deep Time” and conducted by the Human Adaptation Institute, removed natural cues and chronological bearings to see how the participants reorient themselves and relationship to sleep. Volunteer vitals were monitored “by a team of researchers through sensors used for the duration of the experiment. The volunteers even ingested tiny thermometers inside capsules that transmitted body temperatures inside the digestive system, until they were excreted,” according to Vice. Read more about the process and the results there.

Image courtesy of “Deep Time”/Human Adaptation Institute