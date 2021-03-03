Microsoft Mesh’s Virtual Advancements in Mixed Reality

“It all felt like a Microsoft Teams meeting set in the future,” The Verge Senior Editor Tom Warren says of his experience inside the Microsoft Mesh collaborative platform—a mixed-reality space, which he accessed via the HoloLens 2 headset, that allows for shared virtual experiences. It’s Microsoft’s intention to achieve “holoportation” (where people appear as a digital form of themselves), but right now users arrive as “virtual avatars taken from the AltspaceVR” (which Microsoft acquired in 2017). Still, Warren’s immersive experience was shockingly tactile—and Microsoft hopes that intrigued developers will begin designing within the world. Read more about the technology, which launched today, at The Verge.

Image courtesy of Microsoft