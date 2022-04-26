Minting NFTs on Community-Led Platform Voice

For many artists, emerging or established, the world of NFTs provides plenty of opportunity and often some intimidation. Carbon neutral platform Voice aims to support and empower creatives in the space through user-friendly processes and an authentic, encouraging community. To find out how approachable Voice is, we teamed up with illustrator and animator Elise Miguel on her inaugural minting journey.

Miguel—a young artist who enjoys working with textures, especially halftones—was curious about NFTs, but simultaneously apprehensive about entering the space. “I first heard about NFTs about a year ago. A lot of my friends and colleagues kept mentioning it to me, but I truly had no idea what they were talking about. Initially, I was a bit intimidated by this new virtual platform of selling/trading digital art, but I began seeing more and more artists mentioning how they had began selling their art as NFTs and I thought maybe I should be doing this too,” she tells us. “With that being said, I wanted to enter this space with my own art before it became too popular and flooded with so much art that my own work would be lost in the abyss.”

Despite being technologically competent, Miguel was hesitant about her inaugural journey with NFTs but also optimistic about her work existing in a different space and being shared with a new audience. For her first attempt, she decided to mint a vibrant animated digital work of hers called topmap. “It was shockingly much easier than I had anticipated,” she explains. “I thought it was going to be this big, involved thing, which it wasn’t. It was pleasantly surprising—it took 10 minutes. It was so quick and easy.”

There are many different platforms for minting NFTs and they all have different processes and a range of complications. Voice users need only create an account, and they are immediately ready to mint. The minting process is complete in as little as four quick steps, and begins with simply uploading your media file. Next, Voice members name and describe their works, and add co-creators—if relevant. Currently Voice supports various types of work—images (.jpg, .png, .gif), videos (.mp4), audio (.mp3, .wav, .midi, .flac) or text (.pdf)—and the array of artwork on the platform proves as enthralling to explore for creatives as it is for collectors.

Perhaps most importantly, the community remains active, supportive and encouraging. “I posted about my drops and everybody was super-receptive. Everyone was so nice,” Miguel says. “A lot of them told me to put my Voice profile in my Discord profile to make it easier for everybody to see my work. It’s been so nice to have people guiding me. The community aspect is one of the best elements because it makes it all less intimidating to dive into this whole new space—knowing that there are people that you can ask questions to.”

Additionally, the Voice EDU Hub is home to a bounty of useful information for those considering embarking on their first NFT journey—or those who have just begun. The information provided on the site and the community have been valuable sources for Miguel, who says, “If you need help, there are resources at every turn, which I really appreciated because I have a lot of questions about new and scary-ish things. Voice covers all bases and points you in the right direction.”

Images courtesy of Elise Miguel