Modern Counterculture + the Invasive Internet

“In the internet era, true counterculture is difficult to see, and even harder to find—but that doesn’t mean it’s not there,” Berlin-based writer Caroline Busta writes in her Document Journal debut, “The internet didn’t kill counterculture—you just won’t find it on Instagram.” In her article, Busta points out that counterculture isn’t as simply classified as it used to be. Similarly, the powers that countercultures rebel against have changed somewhat. Now, in the era of tech hegemony, Busta argues that being a part of a counterculture requires a separation from Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon because these platforms make their “profits off the personal expression and political conflict of its users.” The counterculture of today no longer finds satisfaction in the rebellions of yesteryear, rather Busta says it’s about “betraying or divesting from your public online self.” Read the full report on Document Journal.

Photo by Sebastian Lager for Document Journal