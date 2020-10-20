NASA + Nokia Will Launch LTE on The Moon

By late 2022, astronauts visiting the moon will be able to make cellular calls, stream videos and more, thanks to NASA and Nokia’s joint venture to put a 4G phone network on our lunar neighbor. The Finnish phone company will use already existing tech to provide scientists with “ultra-compact, low-power, space-hardened, end-to-end LTE.” This is just one step in NASA’s huge Artemis Plan which intends “to establish a sustainable base on the lunar surface by 2028.” Find out more at CNET.

Image courtesy of NASA