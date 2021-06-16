NASA’s List of Plants That Best Filter Indoor Air

NASA’s 1989 Clean Air Study ascertained that certain plants act as an effective natural filter and remove organic pollutants from the air in enclosed spaces. To counter the effects of reduced ventilation in buildings at the time, and the lack of fresh air in this abodes, researchers documented the percentage of chemicals (like formaldehyde) that were naturally removed from sealed spaces within 24-hour periods by plants. 18 of them—including the pothos plant, aloe vera, peace lily, heartleaf philodendron, red-edged dracaena and weeping fig—proved most effective. See the full list at designboom.

Image courtesy of The Sill