NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Achieves First Long-Distance Quantum Teleportation

LinkTech

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory—and partners at Fermilab, AT&T, Caltech, Harvard University and the University of Calgary—have achieved sustained, high-fidelity, long-distance “quantum teleportation,” which is defined as the “disembodied” instant transfer of “qubits” (the basic unit of quantum information). Qubits of photons were teleported 27 miles through a fiber-optic network—using off-the-shelf equipment. Such a technological advancement could pave the way for quantum internet service and change the future of computing and data storage. Read more at The Independent.

Image courtesy of Fermilab

Via independent.co.uk

