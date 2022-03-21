Neuroscientists Observe The Formation of a Memory in a Living Brain

A team of scientists from the University of Southern California watched zebra fish forming “fearful” brain memories, an observation that revealed a complex system of synaptic rewiring. The neuroscientists witnessed this overhaul of connections through imaging under a microscope, where memories blossomed in a fluorescent green color. This breakthrough, which, according to Wired, supports the idea that a “type of memory may be critical to how the brain chooses to encode it,” was outlined in a recent study published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Read more about the processing of memories as reported in the study at Wired.

Image of the brain of a zebra fish larva courtesy of Andrey Andreev/Thai Truong/Scott Fraser; Translation Imaging Center/USG