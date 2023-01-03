Producing Protein From Air Using Solar Energy

Helsinki-based cellular agriculture pioneer Solar Foods intends to produce 100 tonnes of their alternative protein, Solein, per year upon the forthcoming opening of their commercial-scale factory. This output could be transformed into four or five million meals annually. The food-tech company utilizes microbes harvested from soil, along with solar-powered electricity and air to create Solein. Pasi Vainikka, the CEO of Solar Foods, explains that their mission is to replace animal-based protein. He also tells TechCrunch, “The taste is very mild, very neutral.” Read more about the process behind Solein at Interesting Engineering.

Image courtesy of Solar Foods

Via interestingengineering.com

