Health-Tracking “Smart Toilet” Discerns Users by Their Unique “Analprints”

Mountable on standard systems, a new “smart toilet” concept debuted in the scientific journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, in a research paper by Sanjiv Gambhir of Stanford University. The health-tracking system within the device scans biological waste and uploads the data found to the cloud. It builds unique user profiles based on “analprints,” or the distinct shape of everyone’s butthole—which it captures through a camera within the bowl (in addition to a fingerprint scanner on the flush lever). Tracking this information over time can alert healthcare professionals—with actionable data—about changes or the onset of disease. Read more at Gizmodo.

Via gizmodo.com Posted on