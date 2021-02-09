Tasmanian Island to Harnesses Energy From Waves

The waters around King Island (in the Bass Strait off of Tasmania, Australia) will host a new technological unit that features an artificial “blowhole” to capture energy from the movement of waves. Funded by federal grants and private investors, this Wave Swell Energy renewable resource experiment will provide data about the system’s potential for expansion to nearby areas with adequate swells. Current research estimates that wave energy could take on as much as 11% of Australia’s energy needs by 2050. Read more about the technology and its application at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Wave Swell Energy