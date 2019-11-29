The Arrivals’ Cell Signal-Blocking Parka

NYC-based brand The Arrivals has designed a new parka with the intention of wearers reconnecting to nature. Inside, the puffer jacket (called the Aer) features a Faraday pocket made from a blend of polyester, copper and nickel. This combination blocks radio-frequency identification (RFID), Near Field Communication (NFC), electromagnetic fields (EMR and EMF) and radiation signals—all the methods of delivery to mobile phones for push notifications, GPS tracking, text messages, and more. “We live in a time where we are more connected to our devices than to the environments we inhabit,” Jeff Johnson (co-founder of The Arrivals) tells Dezeen. “We began conceptualizing solutions that would enable users to reconnect with the outdoors by disconnecting from everything else.” Read more there.

