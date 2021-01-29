GM Announces Zero Light-Duty Vehicle Emissions by 2035 + Carbon Neutrality by 2040

Scroll down to see more content

General Motors continues its aggressive program to introduce zero emission light-duty vehicles—currently targeted for 30 all-electric models by 2025—by accelerating timelines and increasing investment. Their goal is to be emission free by 2035 and have all of their products and facilities—globally—achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. To do so, the brand is allocating more than half of its investment and dedicating more than half of its product development team to get there.

The company had one electric-only option in the market in 2020 (the Chevrolet Bolt EV) and it represented less than 1% of its total sales by volume. With the recent announcements of the all-electric Hummer EV, arriving later this year, the Cadillac Halo personal electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) concept and the Lyriq SUV arriving next year (with its interior inspired by the 2016 Escala concept car) and what appears to be an all-electric model with a Corvette badge among those in the works, the future looks bright for consumers seeking zero emissions vehicles.

Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors