AFAR Launches an Inspiring “Travel Tales” Podcast

For daydreamers and those who hope to return to travel safely one day, AFAR Media’s new podcast, Travel Tales by AFAR, shares engaging first-person adventures of writers, photographers and other creatives. Each 15-minute podcast—sometimes funny, other times moving—is narrated by the person who lived the story themself. The podcast is the latest vertical in AFAR’s Travel Tales platform, which includes other valuable, personal pieces of travel guidance, from itineraries and articles to illustrated videos. Listen to the first few episodes of Travel Tales on Apple Podcasts now.

Image courtesy of Peter Bohler