Celebrity Cruises Rethinks The Term “All-Inclusive” With New Photography Project

Scroll down to see more content

Celebrity Cruises continues to reimagine the world of cruising—shifting people’s preconceptions of cruises at the same time—with its latest initiative, The All-Inclusive Photo Project. Riffing on the concept of all-inclusive vacations, the program intends to improve and expand representation within travel through the world’s first free to use travel image library. Not only do the photos include travelers that are often overlooked, many have also been taken by photographers drawn from those underrepresented groups.

The collection includes work by Giles Duley (an English documentary photographer and triple amputee), Naima Green (an NYC-based Black, queer photographer and educator) and Jarrad Seng (a Fremantle, Australia-based artist of Malaysian and Chinese descent). Beloved artist Annie Leibovitz also takes part, with new images in the library. The subjects in the collection include musicians, artists, activists and more—from Amy Conroy, a three-time Paralympian to Filipino nonbinary model Micah Ramos and Esther Onek, an Australia-based social worker, family and domestic violence advocate and refugee from South Sudan.

“For far too long, ‘all-inclusive’ in the travel industry has meant everything on your vacation is included in one price. We set out to challenge this conventional thinking by imagining the phrase through the lens of others,” says Celebrity Cruises president and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “What Annie and all of the talented artists involved in this project have captured so beautifully, is that for vacations to really live up to the marketing moniker ‘all-inclusive,’ then they should start by using images that are inclusive of all, not just a few.”

Images courtesy of Celebrity Cruises