Four&Sons: Dog-Friendly City Guides For NYC + London

From the founder and creative director of dog-dedicated magazine Four&Sons Marta Roca and NYC-based photographer Winnie Au, with editing by former CH staffer Karen Day and contributions from current CH editor in chief David Graver, two new Dog-Friendly City Guides offer insight on exceptional places to visit with canine companions. Published by Hoxton Mini Press, and funding on Kickstarter now, one book is dedicated to the delights of London and the other to NYC’s cultural and culinary highlights. These recommendations for dog-friendly destinations are coupled with profiles of inspiring creatives living in each city, as well as adventures and relaxing regions around the metropolitans.

Au’s endearing photographs capture the joy of living with and traveling with dogs. There were 75 photoshoots, altogether featuring more than 50 dogs, to create the 192-page book. Insider intel from locals informed all of the recommendations. For residents of NYC and London, these books aim to inspire and to underscore the value of venues that welcome pets to share in on the fun.

A pledge of $35 AUD (equivalent to $25 USD) for each will land the book of your choice if the campaign is fully funded by 22 September. One $60 AUD will snag both (or two of the same, if you prefer). Publishing is expected in November, with shipping in December.

Images courtesy of Four&Sons