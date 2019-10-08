Montauk’s New Oceanside Sanctuary, Marram

Many assume that the serenity that once defined Montauk, the former fishing village at the easternmost tip of Long Island, has been usurped by throngs of individuals in search of a wild summer social scene. Rarities like Marram, a beautiful new beachfront property, are a reminder that peace, quiet and mindfulness were once the hamlet’s primary draw. Visitors to the hotel will recognize its bones as those of the beloved Atlantic Terrace hotel. Now, however, the central path to the ocean acts as a sand dune-accented strip that balloons into an open-air courtyard of activities—an outdoor heated pool with a view of the swell, and a restaurant that mirrors the hotel’s values. Weathered cedar and mahogany railings work with the sand and sun to soothe those passing through. This palette honors Montauk and ultimately rewards guests.

Marram encompasses 96 guest rooms, many of which are beachfront or offer views of the Atlantic. Each is oriented around the idea of an essential experience: delivering only what is necessary. Bare concrete floors and hand-textured tadelakt plaster walls do more than maintain minimalism, they actually keep the room cool. White oak pieces pair with reclaimed Suar wood furniture, complemented by custom-made jute rugs from In Residence. Custom ceramic bedside lamps round out the room’s tones, which include taupes and tans that reference the landscape. “Our goal is to align ourselves with the experience of this magically, naturally beautiful place,” Teach Mayer, Marram’s General Manager tells us.

One of Marram’s greatest draws also happens to be open to the public. Their restaurant-café, Mostrador (which translates to gourmet dining counter), is led by two acclaimed Uruguayan chefs: Fernando Trocca of Mostrador Santa Teresita and Martín Pittaluga of the Parador La Huella (one of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants). They serve as much local food as possible, with produce coming from Amagansett’s Amber Waves Farm. Thoughtful breakfast options give way to ornate, buffet-style lunches. It’s all elevated, elegant and delicious.

Surfing lessons are another key component to Marram’s unmatched allure. The globally award-winning Engstrom family has been surfing in front of the property for years. They now offer lessons to Marram guests—which begin with how to watch the waves and make choices. For those seeking to observe it all, there are beach chairs under burnt orange umbrellas, along with water and towel service. This all sits on a dune that has benefitted from the town’s beach replenishment program. A wander beyond the showers and back into the heart of the hotel reveals yoga and art classes, meditation and bi-weekly nature walks. Mindfulness is done with authenticity.

“Atlantic Terrace was on an incredible piece of land overlooking the Atlantic and in walking distance to town, providing something that was impossible to replicate at almost every other resort in Montauk,” Atit Jariwala, the CEO and founder of hospitality company Bridgeton (Marram’s owner, and designer), says to us. “When the opportunity arose, we looked to purchase and retain the community-focused nature of Atlantic Terrace, while enhancing the experience and essential nature of the property.” For those seeking the thrills of Montauk, downtown’s a mere five-minute walk away. Anyone wishing to shy away from it can cozy up in their room, or sit around a fire pit on the grounds, which comes complete with marshmallows and roasting sticks.

“As a former fisherman’s village with horse ranches and quiet surf town vibe, Montauk has always had its own strong identity,” Jariwala continues. “As the town continues to change, properties get renovated, and trends come and go but the nature is timeless. Marram was designed to celebrate this—fresh ocean breeze, sand beneath your feet, and views of the horizon.” The name Marram even comes from the wild grass that grows along the dunes out east. It’s appropriate, for the sensations one feels watching a sunrise or sunset from Marram’s chairs, benches or balconies is wild—a wildness that predates the party scene and reminds visitors of the value in taking rest alongside the ocean at any time of the year.

Images by David Graver