Luxury Action’s Pop-Up Hotel at the North Pole

Ten heated glass-dome igloos, each with an en-suite toilet, will comprise travel operator Luxury Action’s pop-up hotel in the North Pole next year. It will be stationed in the center of the frozen Arctic Ocean during April (a one-month window is all that’s safe for helicopter travel), and a one-night stay comes complete with a chef, Arctic wilderness guide, on-site camp manager, and security team. As the northernmost hotel in the world, it promises guests a clear view of the northern lights—from their beds. The $105K price tag includes a two-night stay in Svalbard and all equipment necessary to keep warm. Learn more at MarketWatch

