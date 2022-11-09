Visitors Can Now Tour the 2,198-Foot Tunnel Below Niagara Falls

Built more than a century ago, a 2,198-foot tunnel on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls is now open to the public. More than a new vantage point for the legendary waterfall, it’s an impressive piece of the decommissioned Niagara Parks Power Station, which ran from 1905 to 2006 and happens to be the only fully intact hydroelectric power plant from the time period anywhere in the world. It’s an aesthetic time capsule and an engineering marvel—all accessible by a new glass elevator. Read more about the touring recently opened attraction at CNN.

Image courtesy of Niagara Parks