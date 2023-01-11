M83: Oceans Niagara

The first music video collaboration between critically acclaimed French multi-instrumentalist M83 (aka Anthony Gonzalez) and his filmmaker brother, Yann Gonzalez, the visuals for new single “Oceans Niagara” present a fantastical cinematic adventure. The sweeping, synth-saturated track will appear on M83’s forthcoming ninth full-length album, aptly entitled FANTASY. “‘Oceans Niagara’ is the perfect synthesis of M83’s music: a wall of sound and emotions that goes crescendo until it climaxes, with moments of pure melodic ecstasy that personally make me feel like I’m floating, loving and crying all at once, almost like being a teenager again,” Yann says in a statement. “This is the first time I’m directing a music video for Anthony and this was a great chance for us to share our common references and emotions from our own childhood and teenage years with hints of our favorite French-Japanese anime, horror films and kids’ strange TV shows from the ‘80s and ‘90s.”