An Ongoing List of Black-Owned Galleries

In an effort to direct support to Black gallerists and their valuable contributions to the art world, Artsy published a list of spaces across the country “founded or run (in part or entirely) by Black gallerists.” So far, the list incorporates many important institutions, from Oakland’s Thelma Harris Gallery, which opened in 1987, to Terrell Tilford’s five-year-old Band of Vices in LA and Dorsey’s Art Gallery in Brooklyn—the “oldest, continuously run, Black-owned and -operated art gallery in New York City.” As Artsy says, “Black dealers have launched the careers of artists who are now considered canonical and have worked with collectors intent on lifting up the voices of individuals from historically underrepresented communities.” Take a look, and send galleries to be added to the list, at Artsy.

