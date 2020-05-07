20 Artists Contribute to Dropbox Paper’s Free “Indoors Zine”

It’s Nice That and Dropbox Paper fielded contributions from 20 illustrators, photographers and designers for a project they dubbed Indoors Zine, a collection “about the great indoors entirely made from home.” From lessons in meditation to illustrations of quarantine outfits, photographic illusions and sticker-inspired spreads, Indoors Zine provides entertainment and distraction—for readers and the artists involved. Our favorite, Clarice Tudor’s “Isolation Party Tips,” breaks downs the DOs and DON’Ts of hosting during quarantine—including a helpful guide to avoiding fighting the person who spilled on you, because it is you. See more and download the free zine at It’s Nice That.

