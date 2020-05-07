It’s Nice That and Dropbox Paper fielded contributions from 20 illustrators, photographers and designers for a project they dubbed Indoors Zine, a collection “about the great indoors entirely made from home.” From lessons in meditation to illustrations of quarantine outfits, photographic illusions and sticker-inspired spreads, Indoors Zine provides entertainment and distraction—for readers and the artists involved. Our favorite, Clarice Tudor’s “Isolation Party Tips,” breaks downs the DOs and DON’Ts of hosting during quarantine—including a helpful guide to avoiding fighting the person who spilled on you, because it is you. See more and download the free zine at It’s Nice That.
20 Artists Contribute to Dropbox Paper’s Free “Indoors Zine”