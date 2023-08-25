Read Travel Field Mag’s First-Ever Photo Zine, FM01: Summer 60 pages of inspiring imagery from picturesque adventures around the world David Graver

Limited to 100 hand-numbered copies, FM01: Summer ($25) is the first-ever print zine from the outdoor-celebrating editorial platform Field Mag. Founded in 2015, the inspiring online magazine has published more than 5,000 film photographs within 200 transportive photo essays. The 5.5 by 8.5 inch, heavyweight paper stock zine draws from this extraordinary body of work. From its daydream-inducing cover photo by Brian Chorski to 60 pages of picturesque outdoor scenes, the mini photo book honors the work of 30 Field Mag contributors. Designed by Kiana Toossi, it’s perfect bound by New York City-based studio Bestype Imaging.

“After eight years of digital publishing with Field Mag, I just had to see my favorite photos in print—so we made a zine, to celebrate our the season of adventure, joy and love, and some of most talented photo contributors,” says founder Graham Hiemstra—a former COOL HUNTING staff member. “The result is a 60-page mini photo book, printed in NYC, and ready to inspire readers around the world.”

“Nothing beats the feeling of thumbing through a print magazine,” Hiemstra adds. “And well, a zine is the next best thing—and much more affordable to create. So we made a mini photo book to celebrate our favorite season and some of our favorite photos to ever grace the digital pages of Field Mag dot com. Seeing these film photos in print just feels right.”

FM01: Summer will ship the week of 28 August.