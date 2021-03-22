Aesop Rock: Long Legged Larry

Recording artist Aesop Rock’s new track tells the tale of a fictional bullfrog named Long Legged Larry. Delivered in a cadence reminiscent of a children’s book, the rapper’s verses detail the heroics of his imaginary friend: saving a kitten from a tree, a princess from a tower and a unicycle-riding poodle from its tightrope act. A stop-motion video directed by Rob Shaw depicts the Jeremy Fish-designed character in action, and a corresponding merchandise collection features Larry as a plush toy, on T-shirts, vinyl and more.