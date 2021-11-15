Amber Mark: Softly

From Amber Mark’s upcoming debut album, Three Dimensions Deep (out January 2022), “Softly” is a sultry, languid tune that samples Craig David’s “Rendezvous” from Born To Do It, released in 2000—an era of R&B that Mark often expertly emulates. With syncopated percussion, strings and more, the song combines plenty of genres. The album promises “a musical journey of what questions you begin to ask yourself when you start looking to the universe for answers,” says the NYC-based singer, songwriter and producer.