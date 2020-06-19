Anderson .Paak: Lockdown

Beginning with sirens and chanting, Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown” is unmistakably a protest song—despite his inimitable, gentle lilt. “Cause they throw away Black lives like paper towels / Plus unemployment rate what? 40 million now / Killed a man in broad day, might never see a trial / We just wanna break chains like slaves in the south / Started in the north end but we ended downtown,” he raps. Jay Rock also appears (though unofficially, only in the video version) to offer a powerful verse of his own. With plenty of cameos—including Syd, Andra Day, Dominic Fike, SiR, Dumbfoundead—the visual treatment doubles as a statement of solidarity.