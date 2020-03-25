Written and performed by 18-year-old Angela Muñoz, “In My Mind” is laden with strings, velvety vocals, and twinkling harps. “I wrote this song thinking about the journey of love. Despite my age I have an awareness of what expressing love looks like. As I was writing this song, I wanted to challenge myself as a songwriter. This led me to imagine myself in the place of George Gershwin. If I could choose anyone to interpret this song it would be Sarah Vaughan. Ultimately love can manifest itself in many ways,” Muñoz says in a statement. Jazzy, soulful and entirely mesmerizing, the song features production by composer/arranger/producer Adrian Younge (member of The Midnight Hour, and collaborator with Kendrick Lamar and Ghostface Killah, among others) who created a polished but nostalgic sound. Ultimately the listener is treated to an ethereal, serene lullaby.