Arlo Parks: Weightless

British singer-songwriter (and winner of The Mercury Prize) Arlo Parks announces her second album, My Soft Machine, with “Weightless.” The soulful, poetic track comes accompanied by a video directed by Marc Oller. Parks says, the song “surrounds the painful experience of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection. It’s about suddenly realizing that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself.” The album reflects this deeply personal tale, and is introspective and tender. “This record is life through my lens, through my body,” the artist continues. “The mid-20s anxiety, the substance abuse of friends around me, the viscera of being in love for the first time, navigating PTSD and grief and self-sabotage and joy, moving through worlds with wonder and sensitivity—what it’s like to be trapped in this particular body.”