Bassically: You Got It

For the month of April, while in quarantine in Thailand, London-based music producer, songwriter and composer Bassically (aka Raz Olsher) utilized his time in isolation to pen one track each day. He called this rigorous, inspiring project Audio Diaries. Now, Olsher’s released the ambient, atmospheric and hypnotic “You Got It,” a track from his forthcoming album, also called Audio Diaries (out 27 November)—a nod to his personal music journey through lockdown. It’s the second release from the 13-track LP, though it exists in a sonic world all its own.